Cycle your way through Kenya's stunning savannahs

Kenya's savannahs provide an unparalleled setting for mountain biking adventures. The expansive landscapes, and rich wildlife make for an exciting experience for cyclists. From challenging terrains to scenic routes, these savannahs offer a unique way to explore one of Africa 's most iconic environments. Whether you're an experienced cyclist or a beginner looking for adventure, Kenya's savannahs have something to offer.

#1 Discovering Maasai Mara by bike Maasai Mara is famous for its wildlife and breathtaking landscapes. Cycling through this area gives you a chance to see animals up close, without disturbing them. The trails vary from easy to difficult, so you can choose according to your skill level. Early morning rides can be particularly rewarding, as you get to see the wildlife at its most active.

#2 Exploring Tsavo's vast landscapes Tsavo National Park is one of the largest parks in Kenya and offers endless opportunities for mountain biking. The park's diverse ecosystems range from grasslands to forests, making it a perfect place for cyclists looking for variety. Riders can expect to see elephants, giraffes, and other wildlife as they traverse the park's expansive trails.

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#3 Tips for safe cycling in savannahs Safety should always be a priority when cycling in remote areas like Kenya's savannahs. Always wear a helmet and protective gear, and carry enough water and snacks for long rides. It's also advisable to ride with a partner or group, as help may be far away in case of emergencies. Familiarizing yourself with local wildlife behavior can also help avoid unwanted encounters.

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