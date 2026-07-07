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Kayakers, bookmark these gorgeous lakes in Canada

By Simran Jeet 02:57 pm Jul 07, 202602:57 pm

What's the story

Canada's mountain lakes offer some of the most stunning kayaking experiences in the world. With crystal-clear waters and breathtaking views, these destinations make for an ideal getaway for adventure lovers. Whether you're a pro or a beginner, Canada's mountain lakes have something for everyone. From the Rockies to the lesser-known gems, here are some of the best kayaking spots that promise an unforgettable experience.