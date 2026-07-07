Kayakers, bookmark these gorgeous lakes in Canada
What's the story
Canada's mountain lakes offer some of the most stunning kayaking experiences in the world. With crystal-clear waters and breathtaking views, these destinations make for an ideal getaway for adventure lovers. Whether you're a pro or a beginner, Canada's mountain lakes have something for everyone. From the Rockies to the lesser-known gems, here are some of the best kayaking spots that promise an unforgettable experience.
#1
Exploring Lake Louise
Lake Louise in Banff National Park is famous for its emerald waters and stunning mountain backdrop. The lake is easily accessible and offers calm waters, ideal for beginners. Paddling on this lake, you can enjoy views of Victoria Glacier and surrounding peaks. The area also has several trails if you want to explore on land after your kayaking session.
#2
Paddling in Moraine Lake
Moraine Lake is another iconic destination in Banff National Park. Famous for its vibrant turquoise color, the lake is surrounded by the Valley of the Ten Peaks, making for a dramatic setting. The lake is not as big as Lake Louise, but offers equally stunning views and a peaceful environment. Kayakers can enjoy paddling amid towering mountains and pristine nature.
#3
Discovering Emerald Lake
Emerald Lake in Yoho National Park is famous for its unique emerald hue, which comes from glacial rock flour suspended in the water. This place is less crowded than other popular spots, but equally beautiful. Kayaking here gives you a chance to explore hidden coves and enjoy panoramic views of surrounding cliffs and forests.
Tip 1
Tips for kayaking safely
When kayaking in Canada's mountain lakes, safety should be your priority. Always wear a life jacket, and check weather conditions before heading out. Be aware of potential currents or winds that could affect your paddling experience. It's also advisable to carry essentials like water, snacks, sunscreen, and a map or GPS device to navigate these remote areas safely.