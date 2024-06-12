Next Article

Visiting Mumbai during the monsoon? Do these fort hikes

What's the story Mumbai, a bustling metropolis, undergoes a magical transformation into a verdant paradise during the monsoon season. The city is surrounded by the majestic Western Ghats and dotted with ancient coastal forts, offering breathtaking escapes for both nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. These hikes provide a much-needed respite from the urban chaos, while also unveiling Maharashtra's rich history and showcasing its stunning landscapes.

Trek to lush Lohagad Fort

Lohagad Fort, an easy trek near Mumbai, becomes a green wonderland in the monsoons. Just about two hours from the city, it's perfect for beginners and families. The fort offers panoramic views of the lush surroundings and its historical gates stand as reminders of its glorious past. The path becomes slightly slippery during rains, making it an exciting adventure.

Mystical Rajmachi and its twin forts

Rajmachi is a popular trekking destination known for its two fortresses: Shrivardhan and Manaranjan forts. Located about three hours from Mumbai, this hike is moderately challenging but rewards trekkers with mesmerizing views of waterfalls and dense forests during monsoons. Camping overnight at Rajmachi village adds to the experience, allowing more time to explore these historical sites.

Harishchandragad: A trek through time

For those seeking a more strenuous challenge, Harishchandragad offers an exhilarating trek amidst cascading waterfalls and ancient temples dating back to the sixth century. About four hours from Mumbai, this hike is recommended for experienced trekkers due to its steep ascents. The pinnacle of this journey is Konkan Kada - a cliff that presents awe-inspiring views of the surrounding valleys engulfed in monsoon mists.

Enchanting escape to Karnala Fort

Karnala Fort is an ideal getaway for bird watchers and history enthusiasts alike. Located within Karnala Bird Sanctuary, just an hour away from Mumbai, this moderate trek leads to a hilltop fort while offering chances to spot rare birds along the way. During the monsoon season, the sanctuary comes alive with vibrant flora and fauna, making it a picturesque hike.