5 must-have cookware for everyday use

African cookware is famous for its durability and versatility, making it a must-have in every kitchen. These traditional tools not only enhance cooking but also bring a piece of culture and history to the table. From clay pots to cast iron skillets, African cookware has been used for generations to prepare delicious meals. Here are five timeless pieces that can elevate your culinary experience.

#1 The versatile cast iron pot A staple in many African kitchens, the cast iron pot is known for its ability to retain heat evenly. This makes it perfect for slow cooking stews and soups. The durability of cast iron ensures that it lasts for years with proper care. It can be used on stovetops or open flames, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor cooking.

#2 The traditional clay pot Clay pots have been used across Africa for centuries, thanks to their natural heat retention properties. They are perfect for steaming vegetables or cooking grains like rice or millet. The porous nature of clay allows moisture to circulate, keeping food moist without the need for excess water or oil.

#3 The iconic braai grid The braai grid is an essential tool for grilling over an open flame, particularly in Southern Africa. Made from durable materials like stainless steel or wrought iron, this grid allows you to achieve perfect grill marks on vegetables and plant-based proteins alike. Its design ensures even heat distribution while preventing food from falling through the gaps.

#4 The multipurpose tagine pot Although tagine pots are usually associated with North African cuisine, they are versatile enough to be used across different regions. With their conical lids that trap steam, tagines are perfect for slow-cooking dishes while preserving flavors and nutrients. They can be used directly over stovetops or placed in ovens.