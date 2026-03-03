5 spices you can't skip in any chaat recipe

Indian street food is incomplete without chaats, which are a burst of flavors and textures. The secret to these delightful snacks lies in their spices, which lend them their signature taste. From tangy to spicy, these spices make sure every bite is an explosion of flavors. Knowing these spices can help you recreate authentic chaat at home or just appreciate its complexity better.

#1 Tangy tamarind delight Tamarind is a must-have in most chaat recipes for its tangy flavor. It adds a sour note that balances the spiciness of other ingredients. Tamarind chutney is commonly drizzled over various chaats, enhancing their taste profile. The natural sweetness of tamarind also helps mellow down the heat from chili powders and other spices.

#2 Spicy chili powder kick Chili powder is what gives chaats their signature heat. Be it red chili powder or green chilies, they add a fiery kick that elevates the overall flavor of the dish. The amount of chili powder used can be adjusted according to personal preference, making it versatile for different palates.

#3 Aromatic cumin seeds essence Cumin seeds lend an earthy aroma and subtle warmth to chaats. When roasted and ground into powder, cumin becomes even more aromatic and enhances the flavors of the other ingredients. It is often used in combination with coriander powder for a more complex flavor profile.

#4 Refreshing coriander leaves garnish Coriander leaves are not just garnishing agents but also add freshness to chaats. Their mild citrusy flavor complements other spices well while adding color to the dish. Finely chopped coriander leaves are usually sprinkled on top before serving for an added burst of freshness.