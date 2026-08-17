Bored of using coriander the same way? Try these
What's the story
Coriander, or cilantro, is a versatile herb that can elevate the taste of any dish. Its fresh and zesty flavor makes it a staple in many cuisines around the globe. Be it an experienced cook or a novice, adding coriander to your dishes can do wonders. Here are five must-try coriander recipes that are easy to make and delicious.
Dish 1
Coriander pesto pasta delight
Coriander pesto pasta is a refreshing twist on the classic Italian dish.
Blend fresh coriander leaves with garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice for a vibrant green sauce.
Toss this pesto with cooked pasta of your choice for a quick meal that is packed with flavor.
The nutty pine nuts and zesty lemon complement the coriander perfectly.
Dish 2
Spicy coriander chutney
This spicy coriander chutney is an ideal accompaniment to snacks like samosas or pakoras.
Blend fresh coriander leaves with green chilies, ginger, lemon juice, and salt to make this chutney.
The heat from the chilies and tanginess from the lemon juice make this chutney an irresistible dip that goes well with any savory snack.
Dish 3
Coriander rice bowl
A simple yet flavorful dish, coriander rice bowl is perfect for those busy weeknights.
Cook rice as usual, and stir in chopped fresh coriander leaves along with diced vegetables like bell peppers or carrots.
Add soy sauce or tamari for an extra layer of flavor.
This dish is light but filling, and it can be customized by adding your favorite vegetables.
Dish 4
Fresh coriander salad dressing
Elevate your salads with a homemade dressing that features fresh coriander.
Blend olive oil, vinegar (or lemon juice), honey (or maple syrup), salt, pepper, and a generous handful of chopped coriander leaves until smooth.
Drizzle over mixed greens, along with sliced cucumbers or tomatoes, for a refreshing salad option.
Dish 5
Grilled vegetables with coriander marinade
Grilled vegetables take on new life when marinated in a mixture of olive oil infused with ground cumin seeds and finely chopped stalks of fresh cilantro.
Marinate vegetables like zucchini, bell peppers, and mushrooms before grilling them to perfection.
The result is a smoky, flavorful dish that highlights the natural sweetness of the vegetables, enhanced by the aromatic marinade.