Danish pastries you just can't miss out on
What's the story
A delectable gift from Denmark, Danish pastries have taken the world by storm.
Flaky and sweet, these pastries have a range of vegetarian-friendly options.
Be it an accompaniment with your cup of coffee or an afternoon snack, Danish pastries can do wonders to your taste buds.
Here are some must-try vegetarian Danish pastries you should try sampling on your next trip to a bakery.
Sweet swirls
Cinnamon snails delight
Cinnamon snails, or kanelsnegle, is a classic Danish pastry.
These spirals of joy are made with buttery dough rolled with cinnamon sugar.
The sweet filling and soft pastry make it an unbeatable choice for lovers of warm spices.
Usually topped with icing or sugar glaze, cinnamon snails offer a comforting taste that goes well with hot beverages.
Fruity treats
Raspberry jam pockets
Raspberry jam pockets give a fruity twist to traditional Danish pastries.
These pockets have flaky pastry and are filled with raspberry jam, striking a perfect balance between tartness and sweetness.
The rich flavor and vibrant color make them look as delicious as they taste.
Whether as a breakfast item or dessert, raspberry jam pockets can do away with your craving for something fruity, without being too sweet.
Nutty indulgence
Almond-filled kringle
Almond-filled kringle is yet another popular pick among vegetarians looking for Danish pastry options.
This oval-shaped pastry comes filled with almond paste or marzipan, giving it a nutty flavor that pairs perfectly with the buttery dough.
Topped with sliced almonds, this pastry gives texture and taste in every bite.
Fruity layers
Apple turnovers temptation
Apple turnovers combine the classic duo of apples and cinnamon within layers of puff pastry dough.
Generously filled with spiced apple filling (fresh apples cooked down into softness with sugar, spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, etc.), these turnovers are all about warmth and comfort—especially during colder months when served warm straight out of the oven, dusted with powdered sugar if desired.