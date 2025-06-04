Love Polish pierogi? You'll enjoy these variations too
What's the story
Polish pierogi are a treat for all snack lovers.
These delicious dumplings, packed with an array of fillings, are the heart and soul of authentic Polish cuisine.
However, whether you are a first-timer or an expert, trying different types of pierogi can be an exciting experience.
From savory to sweet, there is a pierogi for everyone.
Here are some must-try varieties of this iconic dish.
Traditional favorite
Classic potato and cheese pierogi
Potato and cheese pierogi are some of the most popular ones in Poland.
The filling usually has mashed potatoes combined with farmer's cheese, forming a creamy combination that complements the doughy outer layer.
Served with sour cream or fried onions, these pierogi have a comforting flavor that is hard to resist for any snack lover.
Savory delight
Sauerkraut and mushroom pierogi
If tangy is your thing, then sauerkraut and mushroom pierogi are perfect for you.
This delicious mix of fermented cabbage and earthy mushrooms is something you can't say no to.
Not only are these pierogi a festive favorite, but they also double as an amazing snack option any time of the year.
Their unique flavor makes them something you cannot miss if you're exploring traditional Polish food.
Fruity twist
Sweet blueberry pierogi
Blueberry-filled pierogi provide a sweet change from their savory counterparts.
Fresh blueberries wrapped in soft dough make for a delicious contrast perfect for dessert or as an afternoon indulgence.
Usually served with sugar or whipped cream, these fruity dumplings emphasize the versatility of pierogi as savory snacks and sweet indulgences.
Modern variation
Spinach and feta pierogi
Spinach and feta pierogi combine fresh greens and tangy cheese into one delectable package.
This modern-day spin on traditional fillings is perfect for those who want lighter options but don't want to compromise on taste.
The combination of spinach's mild bitterness with the saltiness of feta makes these dumplings an appealing option for health-conscious snackers wanting to try something different.