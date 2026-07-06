Sunflower seed halva is a delicious sweet treat

You must try these Russian snacks at least once

By Simran Jeet 10:57 am Jul 06, 202610:57 am

What's the story

Sunflower seed snacks are a staple in Russian cuisine, providing a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional snacks. These seeds are not just economical but also loaded with nutrients, making them a popular choice among health-conscious people. Roasted and salted, these snacks are an everyday indulgence for many. Here are some of the best sunflower seed snacks from Russia that you must try for a taste of authentic Russian snacking culture.