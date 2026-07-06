You must try these Russian snacks at least once
What's the story
Sunflower seed snacks are a staple in Russian cuisine, providing a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional snacks. These seeds are not just economical but also loaded with nutrients, making them a popular choice among health-conscious people. Roasted and salted, these snacks are an everyday indulgence for many. Here are some of the best sunflower seed snacks from Russia that you must try for a taste of authentic Russian snacking culture.
#1
Roasted sunflower seeds: A classic choice
Roasted sunflower seeds are a classic Russian snack. They are usually lightly salted and served in small packets at stores. The roasting process enhances the nutty flavor of the seeds, making them an addictive snack for munching on any time of the day. You can find them in different flavors, including garlic and dill, which add an extra kick to the classic taste.
#2
Sunflower seed halva: A sweet twist
Sunflower seed halva is a delicious sweet treat made from ground sunflower seeds mixed with sugar or honey. This dessert-like snack has a crumbly texture and rich flavor that is loved by many. It is usually sold in blocks or slices, and it can be enjoyed on its own or as a topping for other dishes like porridge.
#3
Flavored sunflower seed mixes: Variety pack
Flavored sunflower seed mixes have become increasingly popular in Russia, offering a variety of taste options beyond the classic salted variety. These mixes combine roasted sunflower seeds with spices like paprika or cumin, providing a burst of flavor with every bite. They make for an exciting alternative for those looking to try something different while still enjoying the health benefits of sunflower seeds.
Tip 1
DIY sunflower seed snacks at home
Making your own sunflower seed snacks at home is easy and fun. You can roast raw sunflower seeds in the oven with your favorite seasonings, like salt, pepper, or even sugar, for sweet variants. This way, you can customize flavors according to your preference while saving money on store-bought versions.