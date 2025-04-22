When in Turkey, don't forget to taste these snacks
Turkey is famous for its rich culinary heritage, and it has some delicious vegetarian snacks that are also very filling.
These snacks highlight the country's cultural diversity and are the best for vegetarians.
From savory pastries to refreshing salads, Turkish vegetarian snacks are a treat for the taste buds.
Let's check out some must-try vegetarian snacks that will introduce you to the unique flavors of Turkey.
Savory pastry
Gozleme: A savory delight
Gozleme is a traditional Turkish pastry made from thinly rolled dough and stuffed with a variety of fillings, from spinach and cheese to potatoes.
It's cooked on a griddle until crispy and golden brown.
This snack is commonly eaten as street food and is available in markets all over Turkey.
The fresh fillings and perfectly cooked dough combination makes gozleme a popular choice among locals and tourists alike.
Crispy rolls
Sigara boregi: Crispy rolls
Sigara boregi is made with thin layers of phyllo pastry stuffed with feta cheese or some other veggies, rolled into cigars, and fried until crispy.
These bite-sized rolls are usually served as starters or snacks at parties.
The flaky texture with creamy filling makes them taste irresistible to most.
Lentil patties
Mercimek koftesi: Lentil patties
Mercimek koftesi are flavorsome patties prepared from red lentils blended with bulgur wheat, herbs, and spices.
They are usually rolled into small balls or patties before being served cold with lettuce leaves or lemon wedges on the side.
This protein-rich snack offers a healthy option while serving up robust flavors through its medley of ingredients.
Flatbread pizza
Pide: Turkish flatbread pizza
Pide resembles pizza but features unique toppings such as spinach, tomatoes, peppers, along with cheese spread over boat-shaped flatbreads baked in wood-fired ovens until crispy.
Pide resembles pizza but features unique toppings such as spinach, tomatoes, peppers, along with cheese spread over boat-shaped flatbreads baked in wood-fired ovens until crispy.