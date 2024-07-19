In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Turkish vegan delight with this simple lahmacun flatbread recipe.

What's the story Lahmacun, often called 'Turkish pizza," is a beloved Middle Eastern dish. This tutorial introduces a vegan version, maintaining the traditional spicy flavor. Originating from Turkey, it features a thin, crispy crust topped with richly seasoned ingredients. Ideal for a light meal or snack, this guide will help you recreate lahmacun's delightful taste in your own kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the dough, you will need two cups of flour, one tablespoon of yeast, three-quarters cup of warm water, one tablespoon of olive oil, and a pinch of salt. Toppings include one chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one diced bell pepper, two diced tomatoes, one cup drained lentils, two tablespoon of tomato paste, one teaspoon paprika, one teaspoon cumin, and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley and lemon wedges.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

In a large bowl, mix flour, yeast, and salt. Gradually stir in warm water until dough starts to form. Add olive oil and knead on a floured surface until smooth—about 10 minutes. Put the dough back in the bowl, cover with a damp cloth, and let it rise in a warm place for an hour or until it doubles in size.

Step 2

Make the topping

While the dough rises, prepare your topping. Saute onions and garlic in a pan over medium heat until translucent. Add bell peppers, cooking for two minutes before incorporating tomatoes. Mix in lentils, tomato paste, paprika, and cumin. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook until the liquid has mostly evaporated. Set aside to cool slightly.

Step3

Assemble lahmacun

Preheat your oven to its highest setting (usually around 475 degrees or higher) with a baking stone or inverted baking sheet inside it. Divide risen dough into four equal parts, rolling each out on a floured surface into thin circles about eight inches in diameter. Spread an even layer of lentil mixture over each, leaving a slight margin at the edges.

Step4

Bake and serve

Carefully transfer the topped flatbreads onto the preheated stone or baking sheet. Bake for about five to seven minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and a crispy bottom has formed. Remove from the oven, and immediately garnish with fresh parsley. Squeeze lemon juice over the top before serving. Enjoy the flavors of Turkey right at home with this delightful dish!