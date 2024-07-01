In brief Simplifying... In brief Boost your health with these iron-rich vegan spinach snacks.

Enjoy a vibrant green hummus made from chickpeas and spinach, or munch on crispy spinach chips for a crunchy treat.

For on-the-go energy, try spinach-packed balls made from dates, nuts, and oats, or savor a savory spinach muffin.

Don't forget to cool down with a refreshing spinach smoothie popsicle.

These snacks are not just delicious but also packed with essential nutrients, making them perfect for any time of the day. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Add these dishes to your daily diet

Indulge in these iron-rich vegan spinach snacks for good health

By Anujj Trehaan 11:25 am Jul 01, 202411:25 am

What's the story Spinach stands out as a superfood, primarily due to its high iron content. For those on a vegan diet, incorporating spinach into snacks offers a tasty method to enhance iron intake. This article presents seven delectable spinach-based snacks. These vegan delights are not only rich in essential minerals but are specifically designed to increase your daily iron consumption in a delicious way.

Snack 1

Spinach and chickpea hummus

To make a vibrant green hummus, blend canned chickpeas with fresh spinach, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and a selection of spices. This dip is not just rich in iron from both the chickpeas and the spinach but also packed with protein and fiber. It's perfect enjoyed with whole-grain crackers or sliced vegetables for an energizing and nutritious snack.

Snack 2

Crispy spinach chips

For a crunchy treat, toss fresh spinach leaves with olive oil and your favorite seasoning, then bake until crisp. These chips offer a fun way to enjoy greens while getting an iron boost. Perfect for mid-afternoon cravings, they're a quick, satisfying snack. Ideal for those seeking a nutritious bite, they combine flavor with health benefits seamlessly.

Snack 3

Spinach-packed energy balls

To make these energy balls, blend dates, nuts, oats, and plenty of fresh or frozen spinach in a food processor. Once mixed well, roll the mixture into bite-sized balls. These snacks are rich in iron, offering natural sweetness from the dates and healthy fats from the nuts. Ideal for an on-the-go snack, they're both nutritious and satisfying.

Snack 4

Savory spinach muffins

To make savory muffins, mix chopped spinach into your chosen vegan muffin batter. Add sun-dried tomatoes and olives for extra flavor. These muffins are perfect for breakfast or as a snack, providing a good source of plant-based iron. They offer a savory alternative to typical sweet snacks, appealing to those who prefer a richer, less sugary option.

Snack 5

Spinach smoothie popsicles

For these refreshing popsicles, blend a banana with plant-based milk and nut butter until smooth. Add a hefty portion of spinach for iron. Pour the green mixture into molds and freeze. These treats are not just cooling but nutrient-rich, offering a delicious way to consume essential minerals. Ideal for hot days, they combine health benefits with delightful taste, making them a perfect snack option.