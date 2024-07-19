In short Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan kimchi with this simple guide. Start by salting and fermenting Napa cabbage, then create a binding rice paste.

Make Korean vegan kimchi with this step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 07:23 pm Jul 19, 202407:23 pm

What's the story Kimchi, a Korean cuisine staple, traditionally includes fish sauce or shrimp paste. This guide presents a vegan version, eliminating animal products while retaining its authentic taste. Originating in Korea centuries ago, kimchi is more than food; it's a cultural heritage that celebrates vegetable fermentation. With its rich history and distinct flavor, vegan kimchi promises an enjoyable culinary journey. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan kimchi, gather one large Napa cabbage (two pounds), one-quarter cup sea salt, water to cover the cabbage, one medium daikon radish (julienned), four green onions (chopped), one-quarter cup Korean red pepper flakes, three tablespoons minced garlic, one tablespoon minced ginger, two tablespoons soy sauce or tamari for gluten-free, one tablespoon sugar (optional), and two tablespoons rice flour with one-half cup water.

Step 1

Preparing the cabbage

Begin by cutting the Napa cabbage in half lengthwise and then into quarters. Submerge these quarters in cold water and sprinkle them evenly with sea salt between each leaf layer. Allow the cabbage to sit for about two hours to soften slightly and begin fermenting. Every 30 minutes during this period, turn the cabbages over to ensure even salting.

Step 2

Making rice paste

While the cabbage salts, prepare the rice paste by mixing rice flour with water in a pot over medium heat. Stir continuously until it thickens to a porridge-like consistency. This paste acts as a binder for the kimchi spices and aids in the fermentation of the vegetables. It is crucial to let this paste cool completely before incorporating it into the kimchi mixture.

Step 3

Mixing ingredients

Rinse the salted cabbage under cold water three times to remove excess salt, then drain well and cut into bite-sized pieces. In a large bowl, mix the cabbage with julienned daikon radish and chopped green onions. Prepare another bowl with cooled rice paste, Korean red pepper flakes, minced garlic, ginger, soy sauce or tamari for umami flavor without fish sauce, and optional sugar.

Step 4

Fermentation process

Mix all ingredients well and put the kimchi in an airtight container, leaving space at the top as it expands during fermentation. This can take three days to a week, depending on taste preference. Start tasting on the third day to adjust fermentation time. Once ready, refrigerate. It lasts several months and enhances various dishes with its flavor.