Satiate your sweet tooth

Quinoa delights: Vegan dessert edition

By Anujj Trehaan 03:28 pm Jun 28, 202403:28 pm

What's the story Quinoa isn't confined to savory dishes; it's a versatile grain perfect for vegan desserts. Rich in protein and fiber, it enhances the nutritional value of sweet treats. This article presents five quinoa-based vegan desserts, each blending health and indulgence seamlessly. Enjoy these recipes without any guilt, as they promise both delicious flavors and a nutritious boost.

Brownie twist

Chocolate quinoa brownies

Imagine brownies that are not only fudgy but also healthful. These chocolate quinoa brownies swap traditional flour for cooked quinoa, creating a gluten-free option. Blend cooked quinoa with plant-based milk, cocoa powder, and your choice of sweetener. After baking until set, you're rewarded with a dessert that has a rich texture and added health benefits, making it a guilt-free indulgence.

Berry layered

Quinoa berry parfait

For a visually stunning and nutritious parfait, layer cooked quinoa with a variety of mixed berries and coconut yogurt. The berries' natural sweetness perfectly complements the nuttiness of the quinoa, while the coconut yogurt introduces a creamy texture without any dairy. This assembly is straightforward, resulting in an elegant dessert or a delightful breakfast option that's both easy and nutritious.

Citrus surprise

Lemon quinoa cupcakes

These lemony cupcakes are a delightful surprise, utilizing quinoa flour for a lighter texture and an added protein boost. To create these treats, mix the flour with zest and juice from fresh lemons, your choice of nondairy milk, and essential baking ingredients. Once baked, they transform into fluffy delights. Finish them with a dollop of vegan lemon frosting for a perfectly zesty touch.

Nutty delight

Peanut butter quinoa bars

For a sweet treat without the oven, try no-bake peanut butter quinoa bars. Combine puffed quinoa cereal, natural peanut butter, maple syrup and vanilla extract. Press the mix into a pan and chill in the fridge. These bars offer a satisfying crunch and are filled with protein-rich goodness, making them a perfect indulgent yet healthy snack.

Pudding comfort

Spiced quina pudding

Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with a healthy twist: spiced quinoa pudding. Begin by simmering cooked quinoa in almond milk until it reaches a creamy, pudding-like consistency, slightly thickened with either cornstarch or arrowroot powder. Elevate the flavor with a warm blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom. Sweeten to taste with your favorite sweetener, creating a comforting bowl that's both nutritious and satisfying.