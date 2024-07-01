In brief Simplifying... In brief Boost your iron intake with these delicious sweet potato-based dishes.

Try a hearty curry with spinach, snack on roasted sweet potato slices or a chickpea salad, indulge in baked sweet potato fries, or start your day with a sweet potato smoothie bowl.

These dishes are not only tasty but also packed with nutrients, offering a fun and flavorful way to increase your iron levels.

Boost iron intake with these appetizing sweet potato-based dishes

By Anujj Trehaan 12:01 pm Jul 01, 202412:01 pm

What's the story Sweet potatoes are not only versatile and delicious but also a nutritious vegan food that's rich in iron. By incorporating them into your diet, you can significantly boost your iron levels. Iron is crucial for transporting oxygen throughout the body, supporting overall health. Explore five delightful ways to include sweet potatoes in your meals and enhance your iron intake, benefiting from their nutritional value.

Dish 1

Sweet potato and spinach curry

Combine the iron-rich qualities of sweet potatoes with leafy greens in this hearty curry. Spinach, another excellent source of iron, pairs perfectly with sweet potatoes, creating a nutrient-dense meal that's both satisfying and health-beneficial. The added spices not only enhance the flavor but also aid in the absorption of iron, making this dish a delicious way to boost your iron intake.

Snack 1

Roasted sweet potato slices

Roasting sweet potato slices with a sprinkle of sea salt and a dash of paprika can make for an easy, yet tasty snack. This cooking method helps in preserving most of the vegetable's nutrients, including its valuable iron content. These roasted slices are perfect as a midday snack or as a side dish to complement your main meal, offering both flavor and nutrition.

Dish 2

Sweet potato and chickpea salad

Chickpeas, rich in plant-based iron, pair well with roasted sweet potato cubes. Add fresh parsley, lemon juice, and olive oil for a refreshing salad that delivers an iron boost. Ideal for a nourishing lunch or light dinner, it combines taste with nutritional benefits. This mix is perfect for those looking to increase their iron intake deliciously.

Snack 2

Baked sweet potato fries

Baked sweet potato fries are a delicious, healthier alternative to traditional fries. By baking, nutrient loss is minimized, ensuring more iron per bite. Seasoning with herbs like thyme or rosemary enhances their sweetness and adds nutritional benefits. This makes them an ideal choice for those seeking flavor and nourishment, providing a tasty way to boost iron intake.

Breakfast

Sweet potato smoothie bowl

Start your day with an energizing smoothie bowl made from blended sweet potatoes, banana, almond milk, and a touch of cinnamon. Top it off with seeds like pumpkin or sesame for an additional boost of plant-based iron. This breakfast bowl is not just filling; it's also packed full of vitamins and minerals, making it an ideal start to your day.