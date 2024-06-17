In brief Simplifying... In brief Crafting artisanal Italian vegan gelato involves creating a base with almond milk, coconut cream, and sugar, thickened with cornstarch.

The mixture is flavored with vanilla or other chosen ingredients, chilled to achieve a creamy texture, and then frozen.

Artisanal Italian vegan gelato: A step-by-step recipe

04:07 pm Jun 17, 2024

What's the story Gelato, Italy's creamier and denser version of ice cream, has a rich history dating back to the 16th century. Traditionally made with milk, cream, sugar, and flavorings such as fruit and nuts, gelato is a staple of Italian cuisine. However, our journey today takes us through the creation of an artisanal Italian vegan gelato that is both dairy-free and eggless. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To embark on this vegan gelato adventure, you'll need two cups unsweetened almond milk (or any plant-based milk), one cup coconut cream for richness, three-quarters cup granulated sugar to sweeten, two tablespoons cornstarch to thicken, a pinch of salt to enhance flavor, and one teaspoon vanilla extract for aroma. Optionally, include fruit purees or nut butters for additional flavor variations.

Step 1

Preparing the gelato base

Start by smoothly blending the cornstarch with about a quarter cup of the almond milk until no lumps remain. This cornstarch mixture is crucial for thickening our gelato, serving as an egg substitute. Next, in a medium-heat saucepan, mix the rest of the almond milk with coconut cream and granulated sugar. Stir them together continuously until the sugar has fully dissolved into the mixture.

Step 2

Flavor infusion

Once your base mixture becomes warm (not boiling), incorporate the cornstarch slurry, stirring without pause. Continue to stir over a gentle heat until the mixture slightly thickens, enough to coat the back of a spoon while remaining pourable. Then, take it off the heat and blend in vanilla extract or any preferred flavorings you've chosen for your gelato.

Step 3

Chilling process

Pour the gelato base into a bowl and cover it directly with plastic wrap to prevent skin formation. Chill in the refrigerator for at least four hours or overnight for optimal results. This crucial step ensures your gelato achieves the perfect creamy texture once it is frozen, making it essential for the final quality of your artisanal Italian vegan gelato.

Step 4

Freezing your gelato

After chilling, pour the base into an ice cream maker and churn as per instructions until it's like soft-serve. Then, transfer it to an airtight container and freeze until solid, which should take about four hours. Without an ice cream maker? No problem! Freeze your base for one hour, then whisk well. Repeat twice more before letting it freeze solid.