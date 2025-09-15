Taiwan on your plate: 5 dishes to try

Taiwanese cuisine is incomplete without a delightful repertoire of vegetarian snacks that showcase the island's culinary culture. Whether at bustling night markets or quiet local cafes, these treats are a must-try for anyone looking to delve into Taiwan 's food heritage. From savory to sweet, here are some of the most popular vegetarian snacks that you cannot afford to miss for a cultural immersion.

Dish 1 Scallion pancakes delight Locally known as cong you bing, scallion pancakes are crispy, savory delights made with dough and chopped scallions. The pancakes are pan-fried until golden brown, providing a satisfying crunch with every bite. Typically served with soy sauce or chili paste, they're excellent as a snack any time of the day. Their simplicity and flavor make them a staple of Taiwanese street food culture.

Dish 2 Taro balls treat Made with taro root flour and water, taro balls are chewy, slightly sweet snacks. They appear in both hot and cold desserts throughout Taiwan. Served hot, they are commonly accompanied with sweet soups; served cold, they go really well with shaved ice desserts. The unique texture of taro balls makes them a fascinating snack option for those wanting something different, but still Taiwanese.

Dish 3 Stinky tofu experience Stinky tofu is perhaps Taiwan's most famous street food, the pungent aroma of which might put some off but draws in several adventurous eaters. The fermented tofu is deep-fried until crispy from outside and soft from inside. It is generally served with pickled cabbage and spicy sauce to balance its strong flavors. Despite its name, stinky tofu is a taste worth experiencing.

Dish 4 Pineapple cake indulgence Pineapple cakes are essentially small pastries with sweet pineapple jam filling encased in buttery, shortbread-like crusts. The cakes have become synonymous with Taiwanese hospitality, making for a popular souvenir for visitors to take home. The tangy pineapple filling with crumbly pastry make for a delightful treat that locals and tourists enjoy throughout the year.