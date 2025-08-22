Mustard greens: Nutrition, benefits, and ways to cook

Methi or mustard greens are a nutritious vegetable with a high calcium content, making them an ideal pick for those looking to up their calcium intake. Not just calcium, these leafy greens are also loaded with vitamins and minerals that promote overall health. Adding methi to your meals can be an easy way to increase nutritional value without any hassle. Here are some reasons why methi should be a staple in your diet.

#1 Nutritional profile of mustard greens Mustard greens come with an impressive nutritional profile, offering essential vitamins A, C, and K. They are also rich in folate and manganese. Just a single cup of cooked mustard greens gives you around 10% of the daily recommended intake of calcium. This makes them an ideal addition to your meals if you're looking for plant-based sources of this vital mineral.

#2 Health benefits beyond calcium Apart from being an excellent source of calcium, mustard greens offer other health benefits too. They are rich in antioxidants that reduce inflammation and support heart health. Its fiber content aids digestion and promotes gut health. Regular consumption may also improve your immune function thanks to vitamin C.

#3 Easy ways to include mustard greens in meals Incorporating mustard greens into your diet isn't difficult at all, and the best part is that they are quite versatile. You can add them to salads for a peppery taste, or saute them with garlic and serve them as a side dish. You can also blend them into smoothies or soups, which is another easy way to benefit from them without affecting the taste too much.