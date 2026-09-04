Muthia: This Gujarati steamed snack is a must-try
What's the story
Muthia, a traditional Gujarati snack, is a must-try street food experience. These steamed dumplings, made from a mix of gram flour and vegetables, are a staple in local markets. They are not just delicious but also healthy, making them a favorite among street food lovers. With their unique blend of spices and textures, muthia offers an authentic taste of Gujarat's culinary heritage.
Preparation
The making of muthia
Muthia is prepared by mixing gram flour with grated vegetables like bottle gourd or spinach.
The mixture is seasoned with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander powder.
Once kneaded into a dough, small portions are shaped into cylindrical forms and steamed until cooked through.
This process retains the nutrients of the vegetables while infusing the dumplings with rich flavors.
Regional flavors
Variations across regions
While muthia has its roots in Gujarat, different regions have their own take on this dish.
In some areas, rice flour is added for a different texture. Others may use different vegetables, like carrots or cabbage, to give it a unique taste.
These regional variations highlight the versatility of muthia and how it can be adapted to different palates.
Nutritional value
Health benefits of muthia
Muthia is not just tasty, but also healthy.
It is loaded with fiber from the vegetables, which helps with digestion and keeps you healthy.
The use of gram flour also gives you protein without the extra calories of other snacks.
Further, steaming, instead of frying, makes it low in fat, making it an ideal option for health-conscious snackers.
Street vendors
Where to find authentic muthia
To relish authentic muthia, head to local street vendors or markets in Gujarat.
These places serve freshly made muthias, often with tangy chutneys or yogurt on the side for added flavor.
Talking to vendors can also give you insight into how they prepare their muthias, and any secret ingredients that make their version special.