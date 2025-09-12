Olive oil and weight loss: Myth v/s facts

The idea of drinking olive oil for weight loss has been making some noise, with many swearing by it to shed those extra pounds. But, it is crucial to look into the facts of the matter. We all know olive oil is healthy, but does it actually contribute towards weight loss? Here are some aspects of drinking olive oil and its effect on weight management.

#1 Understanding olive oil's nutritional profile Olive oil has a high content of monounsaturated fats, which are healthy fats. They can promote heart health and reduce inflammation. However, do keep in mind that olive oil is calorie-dense, containing around 120 calories per tablespoon. Using it in large quantities without compensating with other food may increase your overall calorie intake, instead of decreasing it.

#2 The role of satiety in weight management One of the arguments for using olive oil in weight loss is its ability to increase satiety, i.e., the feeling of fullness after meals. Some studies indicate that healthy fats (like those in olive oil) may help people feel more satisfied after meals. This may, in turn, lead to lesser food consumption during the day if controlled well in a balanced diet.

#3 Comparing olive oil with other fats When choosing fat sources in your diet to manage weight, it's important to compare different oils. While olive oil has health benefits due to its monounsaturated fat, other oils such as coconut or palm may not have the same perks and may contribute differently to calorie intake and metabolism.