Next Article

Read these books

Timeless Greek mythology retellings you should read

By Anujj Trehaan 04:17 pm Jun 03, 202404:17 pm

What's the story For centuries, Greek mythology has fascinated readers with stories of gods, heroes and mythical beings, shaping Western literature. These tales entertain and offer insights into human nature and the ancient world. Modern retellings rejuvenate these classics, making them accessible and engaging for today's audience. Here are captivating books that re-imagine Greek myths for all ages, breathing new life into timeless narratives.

Book 1

'The Lightning Thief'

The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan, the first in the Percy Jackson & The Olympians series, introduces Percy Jackson, a modern teenager who learns he's a demigod, son of Poseidon. Riordan mixes ancient mythology with today's world, crafting an adventure about identity, friendship, and bravery. Ideal for young readers eager to explore a universe where Greek gods are real.

Book 2

'Circe'

Circe by Madeline Miller reimagines the life of Circe, a minor goddess turned witch, from Homer's "Odyssey." Miller's prose explores Circe's quest for her place in a world where gods and mortals coexist. The novel delves into themes of love, power, and transformation, offering an engaging read for those interested in the emotional layers behind mythical figures.

Book 3

'The Song of Achilles'

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller retells Achilles' story from Patroclus' viewpoint. It highlights their relationship against the Trojan War backdrop, focusing on love, loss, and heroism. This poignant narrative explores destiny and their deep bond. Suitable for older readers due to mature themes, it provides a moving perspective on one of mythology's greatest heroes.

Book 4

'The Silence of the Girls'

The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker offers a new take on The Iliad through Briseis' eyes, once a queen and now Achilles' war prize. Barker empowers the women usually silent in these stories, showcasing the harsh realities of war from their perspective. It delves into resilience and survival in chaos, shining a light on often-ignored viewpoints in mythological hero tales.