Soothe burns naturally with aloe vera
What's the story
Aloe vera has long been used as a natural remedy for skin ailments, including burns. Its soothing properties make it an excellent candidate for providing instant relief to burned skin. Aloe vera compresses can easily be prepared at home and applied directly on the affected area, providing relief from pain and inflammation. Here are the benefits of aloe vera compresses for burn relief and tips on how to use them effectively.
Healing properties
How aloe vera soothes burns
Aloe vera has healing-promoting compounds such as polysaccharides that reduce inflammation and stimulate skin repair. When applied to burns, these compounds cool the skin, reduce redness, and prevent infection. The gel-like consistency of aloe vera also forms a protective barrier over the burn, keeping it moisturized and aiding faster recovery.
Simple preparation
Preparing an aloe vera compress
To prepare an aloe vera compress, you would need fresh aloe vera leaves or pure aloe vera gel available in stores. If using fresh leaves, cut them open to extract the gel inside. Apply this gel directly onto a clean cloth or gauze pad before placing it on the burn. Ensure that the compress is not too tight to allow air circulation while providing relief.
Regular use
Frequency of application
For best results, use an aloe vera compress multiple times a day until symptoms subside. Regular use keeps the affected area moisturized and promotes healing. Ensure that you keep an eye on your skin's condition during this time and reach out to a healthcare professional, if required.
Practical advice
Additional tips for burn care
Along with aloe vera compresses, keep the burned areas clean by gently washing them with mild soap and water every day. Avoid exposing the burns to direct sunlight since it can exacerbate symptoms; rather, cover them with loose clothing while going out. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water helps promote overall skin health while recovering from burns.