Are natural foods always good for you?
What's the story
Natural foods are often marketed as the healthier option, but that is not always true. Many assume that if a food is natural, it must be low-calorie or healthy. However, this is not always the case. Knowing the truth behind natural foods and their calorie content can help you make better dietary choices. Here are some insights into how natural does not always mean low-calorie.
#1
Nuts: High in calories but nutritious
Nuts are often touted as a healthy snack, but they come with a high calorie count. A handful of almonds or walnuts can easily rack up 200 calories or more. While nuts are packed with healthy fats and proteins, their high-calorie content can add up if you do not control portions. It is important to enjoy nuts in moderation to reap their benefits without consuming too many calories.
#2
Avocado: Creamy but calorie-dense
Avocados have become the poster food of healthy eating, thanks to their creamy texture and nutrient density. However, one medium avocado has around 240 calories. While avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats that promote heart health, their calorie density makes it essential to keep an eye on portion sizes if you are watching your weight.
#3
Coconut products: Delicious yet calorie-rich
Coconut products, be it oil, milk, or cream, are all the rage for their flavor and health benefits. But they are also extremely calorie-dense. For example, one tablespoon of coconut oil packs about 120 calories. While these products can add a lot of flavor to your meals, using them wisely is important to avoid consuming too many calories.
#4
Dried fruits: Sweet treats with hidden calories
Dried fruits make for a convenient snack option, but they can be deceptively high in calories compared to their fresh counterparts. Raisins, for instance, have about 115 calories per ounce compared to fresh grapes that have only 62 calories per ounce. The drying process concentrates sugars and calories, making portion control essential when consuming dried fruits.
Tip 5
Granola bars: Convenient but calorie-packed
Granola bars are often marketed as healthy on-the-go snacks but can pack a lot of calories in one bar—some even crossing 200 or more per serving. They may contain nuts and dried fruits (both healthy), but added sugars and oils can increase their calorie content significantly. Reading labels carefully helps you choose options with lower calories without compromising on nutrition.