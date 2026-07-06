Nuts, though a healthy snack, come with high calories

Are natural foods always good for you?

By Simran Jeet 04:36 pm Jul 06, 202604:36 pm

What's the story

Natural foods are often marketed as the healthier option, but that is not always true. Many assume that if a food is natural, it must be low-calorie or healthy. However, this is not always the case. Knowing the truth behind natural foods and their calorie content can help you make better dietary choices. Here are some insights into how natural does not always mean low-calorie.