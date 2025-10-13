Escape to Milan: Lakeside retreats worth visiting

Milan , the Italian fashion capital, offers more than just urban attractions. Just a short drive from the city, you can explore serene lakeside retreats. These destinations provide a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Each lake has its own unique charm and activities to offer. Whether you want to relax by the water or explore nature trails, these lakeside retreats have got you covered.

#1 Lake Como: A picturesque getaway Famous for its stunning scenery and luxurious villas, Lake Como is a favorite among those looking for a peaceful retreat. The lake is surrounded by mountains and quaint towns, making it a perfect place to unwind. Visitors can take boat tours to explore different villages or hike along scenic trails with panoramic views. The area also features several gardens and historical sites worth visiting.

#2 Lake Maggiore: Nature's paradise Lake Maggiore is famous for its lush vegetation and mild climate. The Borromean Islands in the middle of the lake are a major attraction, with their beautiful gardens and palaces. One can also go hiking in the nearby Val Grande National Park or take a leisurely stroll along the lakeside promenades of towns like Stresa or Verbania.

#3 Lake Iseo: Hidden gem Often overlooked in favor of its more famous neighbors, Lake Iseo is equally stunning. The lake is home to Monte Isola, one of Europe's largest inhabited islands. Visitors can explore traditional villages on both sides of the lake or enjoy water sports like kayaking or sailing. The surrounding hills also offer excellent hiking opportunities with breathtaking views.

#4 Lake Orta: Tranquil escape Lake Orta is famous for its calm waters and the picturesque Orta San Giulio village on its shores. The island of San Giulio in the middle of the lake is home to a historic basilica that can be visited by boat. The region is also famous for its peaceful walks through dense forests and beautiful countryside.