Experience the magic of Polynesian navigation by hopping on a traditional double-hulled canoe, learning celestial navigation, and engaging in cultural storytelling.

You can even volunteer with the Polynesian Voyaging Society to help preserve this ancient art of wayfinding.

You can even volunteer with the Polynesian Voyaging Society to help preserve this ancient art of wayfinding.

It's a hands-on journey into the Pacific Islander culture and their remarkable navigational legacy.

Navigating the stars with Hawaii's Polynesian voyagers

By Simran Jeet 01:53 pm Dec 02, 202401:53 pm

What's the story Hawaii, beyond its beaches and volcanoes, holds the secrets of ancient Polynesian navigational arts. The Polynesian Voyaging Society in Honolulu keeps these traditions alive, offering lessons in wayfinding across the Pacific using stars, wind, and wildlife as guides. This unique cultural experience provides a glimpse into Polynesia's rich maritime history.

Canoe tour

Step aboard a traditional canoe

One of the most immersive ways to learn about Polynesian navigation is by hopping on a traditional double-hulled canoe for a guided tour. These vessels, called wa'a kaulua in Hawaiian, are key to understanding how ancient navigators journeyed thousands of miles without the aid of modern instruments. Tours typically involve hands-on learning opportunities, allowing you to test your skills at basic navigation techniques under the watchful eyes of seasoned voyagers.

Star compass

Learn celestial navigation basics

The star compass is the heart of non-instrument navigation. At the Polynesian Voyaging Society, master navigators share the ancient system through hands-on workshops. Discover how navigators use the rising and setting points of stars on the horizon to find their direction at sea. These immersive workshops reveal the secrets of how voyagers navigate across vast oceans by understanding celestial patterns.

Oral traditions

Engage with cultural storytelling

Polynesian navigation is intrinsically linked to cultural narratives and oral traditions. Participating in storytelling circles reveals the profound way knowledge was passed down through generations. These stories are not just myths or legends; they encode complex environmental observations and navigational cues. These cues allowed voyagers to navigate immense distances, highlighting the genius of Polynesian wayfinding.

Volunteering

Contribute to preservation efforts

Go beyond the surface by volunteering with the Polynesian Voyaging Society. You can help with everything from canoe maintenance to educational programs. Plus, you'll be part of preserving cultural heritage while gaining unique insight into the ancient art of wayfinding. This hands-on experience fosters a profound appreciation for Pacific Islander culture and their remarkable navigational legacy.