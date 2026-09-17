Quick and easy updos for all hair types
What's the story
Creating elegant updos does not have to be a time-consuming affair. With the right techniques, you can achieve stylish looks in no time. This article provides insights into quick and easy updos that are perfect for various occasions. Whether you are heading to work or preparing for a special event, these tips will help you craft sophisticated hairstyles without much hassle.
Tip 1
The classic bun with a twist
The classic bun is a go-to style for many, but adding a twist can make it more interesting.
Start by gathering your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail and wrap it around its base to form a bun. Secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
For added flair, consider braiding a section of the ponytail before wrapping it into the bun.
Tip 2
Braided crown elegance
A braided crown gives an elegant touch to any look and is surprisingly easy to do.
Part your hair down the middle, and create two braids on either side of your head.
Once done, bring each braid across the top of your head, and pin them in place with bobby pins.
This style works well with medium to long hair and can be completed in under 10 minutes.
Tip 3
Twisted half-updo simplicity
The twisted half-updo is perfect for those who want some hair off their face but still want to keep it down.
Take two sections from either side of your head, twist them towards each other at the back, and pin them together with bobby pins or a small clip.
This style adds volume and texture without requiring too much time or effort.
Tip 4
Messy top knot convenience
The messy top knot is ideal for those busy mornings when you need something quick, yet chic.
Pull all your hair into a high ponytail on top of your head, then twist it loosely around itself to form a knot.
Secure it with an elastic band or pins, leaving some strands out for that effortlessly messy look.