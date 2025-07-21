Read these books recommended by Neil Gaiman

If you love to lose yourself in the worlds of creativity and wonder, celebrated author Neil Gaiman has listed his top picks for you. These selections give a peek into the diverse realms of fantasy and fiction that have inspired readers across the world. From classic tales to modern narratives, every choice reflects Gaiman's appreciation for stories that captivate the mind and stir the imagination.

Russian classic 'The Master and Margarita' by Mikhail Bulgakov The Master and Margarita is a fantasy-meets-reality novel set in Soviet Russia. Through its illustrious narrative, it examines the battle between the good and the evil. It tells the story of the Devil's visit to Moscow, resulting in anarchy but exposing the naked truth of mankind. Famous for its satirical reflection on society, this book is a timeless favorite of readers who enjoy complex stories.

English magic 'Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell' by Susanna Clarke This novel hits a soft spot for fans of historical fantasy. It imagines an alternate history where magic returns to England during the Napoleonic Wars. The story follows two magicians, each with an opposing philosophy on how magic should be employed in society. Clarke's intricate world-building and detailed character development makes this book a must-read for fans of historical fantasy.

Arthurian legend 'The Once and Future King' by T.H. White A retelling of the legend of King Arthur, The Once and Future King, delves into themes of power, justice, and humanity. White's interpretation offers both humor and depth as it explores Arthur's journey from boyhood to becoming king. This classic remains influential in shaping modern perceptions of Arthurian myths.

Mythical America 'American Gods' by Neil Gaiman In American Gods, Gaiman marries ancient mythology with modern-day America. The story follows Shadow Moon, as he's drawn into a war between old gods (from different mythologies) and new gods (of modern life, like technology). The novel is loved for its creative plotline and deep-rooted symbolism.