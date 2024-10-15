Summarize Simplifying... In short Neil Gaiman, a renowned fantasy author, recommends classics like "Lud-in-the-Mist" for its blend of folklore and human emotions, and "The Lord of the Rings" for its epic world-building.

Neil Gaiman's must-reads for fantasy lovers

By Anujj Trehaan 12:42 pm Oct 15, 202412:42 pm

What's the story Neil Gaiman, a prolific author known for his rich contributions to the fantasy genre, has often shared his favorite books. These books have inspired him or he believes every fantasy lover should read. This article compiles a list of must-read books recommended by Gaiman. They offer a gateway into worlds filled with magic, myth, and wonder.

Classic fantasy

'Lud-in-the-Mist' by Hope Mirrlees

"Lud-in-the-Mist," authored by Hope Mirrlees in 1926, is often cited by Neil Gaiman as one of the finest fantasy novels ever written. The story revolves around the town of Lud, where anything related to fairyland is illegal. Gaiman appreciates its blend of folklore with real human emotions and politics, making it a timeless piece that resonates with readers even today.

Epic journey

'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy

No list of fantasy recommendations from Neil Gaiman would be complete without mentioning J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings. Gaiman admires Tolkien's ability to create an entirely new world, filled with its own languages, races, and history. This trilogy offers an epic journey that has influenced countless writers and continues to captivate readers across generations.

Magical realism

'Little, Big' by John Crowley

John Crowley's Little, Big, published in 1981, is another novel that holds a special place in Neil Gaiman's heart. The story explores the lives of the Drinkwater family who are connected to a world of fairies. Gaiman praises Crowley's skillful narrative that weaves magical realism into everyday life, creating a richly layered story that invites multiple readings.

Childhood wonder

'The Chronicles of Narnia' series

C.S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia series is renowned for introducing many readers to fantasy literature at a young age. Neil Gaiman regards these books as essential reading for their ability to transport children and adults alike into a magical land filled with talking animals and noble quests. He believes Lewis's work plays a crucial role in sparking imagination and wonder.

Modern mythology

'American Gods'

American Gods, by Neil Gaiman, merges mythology with modern life. Shadow Moon becomes the bodyguard to Mr. Wednesday, an avatar of Odin, and is drawn into a battle between old gods and new deities representing contemporary obsessions. This novel showcases Gaiman's talent for blending ancient myths with the realities of modern society. It creates a narrative that explores themes of belief and cultural change.