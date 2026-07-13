Nettle leaves are packed with essential vitamins and minerals

Nettle leaves: The one herb your hair needs

By Simran Jeet 01:41 pm Jul 13, 202601:41 pm

What's the story

Nettle leaves, a common plant, are gaining attention for their potential benefits in hair care. Traditionally used in various cultures, nettle leaves are now being explored for their role in promoting healthier hair. Rich in vitamins and minerals, these leaves may offer a natural solution for those looking to improve their hair health without relying on synthetic products. Here is how nettle leaves can be beneficial for your hair.