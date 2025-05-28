What's the story

Neutral palettes in home decor give a timeless and sophisticated look, turning your space into an elegant retreat.

Relying on the principles of simplicity and subtlety, minimalist design focuses on clean lines, uncluttered spaces, and a harmonious palette of colors.

This not only beautifies the space but also calms the mind.

Here's how you can use neutral palettes in home decor for a minimalist yet elegant look.