New to herbal remedies? Here's how to start 

Herbal remedies have been used for centuries to promote wellness and balance. For beginners, knowing which herbs to start with can be daunting. However, certain herbs are well-known for their gentle yet effective properties. They can help you achieve a sense of balance in your daily life. Here are five beginner-friendly herbal remedies that can help you with wellness and balance.

Tip 1 Chamomile for relaxation Chamomile is a popular herb known for its calming effects. It is commonly consumed as a tea and can help reduce stress and anxiety. Chamomile contains antioxidants that may promote relaxation by interacting with certain brain receptors. For beginners, drinking chamomile tea before bedtime can be an easy way to unwind after a long day.

Tip 2 Peppermint for digestive health Peppermint is another versatile herb that is often used to support digestive health. Its menthol content provides a cooling sensation and may help soothe an upset stomach or relieve indigestion. Peppermint tea or oil can be used post meals to aid digestion and provide comfort. Beginners might find it beneficial to incorporate peppermint into their routine after heavy meals.

Tip 3 Ginger for immunity boost Ginger is famous for its immune-boosting properties owing to its high antioxidant content. It is commonly used in teas or added to dishes as a spice. Ginger can help reduce inflammation and may even help ward off common colds by strengthening the immune system. For those starting their herbal journey, ginger tea is an easy way to reap its benefits.

Tip 4 Lavender for restful sleep Lavender is widely known for its soothing aroma, which promotes restful sleep. The essential oil of lavender can be diffused into the air or applied topically before bed. It is believed to enhance sleep quality by lowering heart rate and blood pressure levels naturally. Beginners may find keeping lavender sachets near their pillows helpful in creating a calming bedtime environment.