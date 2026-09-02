Overhyped places in New Zealand (and where to go instead!)
What's the story
New Zealand is famous for its stunning landscapes and vibrant culture, but some tourist spots can be a bit overrated. While these places draw a lot of crowds, they may not always give you the best experience. Here are five such destinations that are often overcrowded, overpriced, and some alternatives that can give you a more authentic Kiwi experience without the crowd.
#1
Overrated: Hobbiton Movie Set
Hobbiton in Matamata is a famous tourist spot for movie buffs. However, the place is often crowded, with long waiting lines and pricey tickets.
Instead of visiting this set, you can explore other film locations across New Zealand, which are less crowded.
Places like Fiordland National Park offer breathtaking scenery without the crowds of a commercialized set.
#2
Overrated: Rotorua's geothermal parks
Rotorua is famous for its geothermal parks, but they can be pretty expensive and crowded with tourists.
Instead of visiting these mainstream attractions, you can check out lesser-known geothermal areas, like Orakei Korako or Waimangu Volcanic Valley.
These places provide similar natural wonders at a fraction of the cost, and with fewer people around.
#3
Overrated: Queenstown's adventure sports
Queenstown is known as the adventure capital of New Zealand, but its activities can be pretty expensive and extremely crowded.
For those looking for adventure without the hustle, Wanaka is a great alternative.
This place has similar outdoor activities, such as hiking, skiing, and water sports, but with a more relaxed vibe and fewer tourists.
#4
Overrated: Milford Sound cruises
Milford Sound is a must-visit place for many travelers, but it can be extremely crowded during peak seasons. The cruises are also pretty expensive.
Instead of going to Milford Sound, you can visit Doubtful Sound, which is less crowded and equally beautiful.
The journey to Doubtful Sound is also an adventure in itself, giving you a chance to see stunning landscapes on the way.
#5
Overrated: Auckland's Sky Tower experience
While Auckland's Sky Tower gives a panoramic view of the city, the experience comes with a hefty price tag and long queues.
For those wanting to see the cityscape from above without paying much, head to Mount Eden or One Tree Hill.
These spots give you stunning views of Auckland at no cost or very little.