Summer festivals in the Nordics you shouldn't miss
What's the story
The Nordic region is famous for its lively summer festivals, which celebrate everything from music to culture. These events give you a chance to experience local traditions and meet people from all over the world. From the shores of Finland to the fjords of Norway, each festival has something unique to offer. Here are five must-visit summer festivals in the Nordic region that promise unforgettable experiences.
#1
Roskilde Festival: A musical extravaganza
Roskilde Festival in Denmark is one of Europe's largest music festivals.
Held annually in late June and early July, it features an eclectic lineup of artists from various genres.
The festival also emphasizes sustainability and social responsibility, making it a unique blend of music and conscious living.
With over 130,000 attendees each year, it is a hub for music lovers seeking new sounds and experiences.
#2
Midnight Sun Film Festival: Cinematic delight
Held in Finland's Lapland region, the Midnight Sun Film Festival offers a unique cinematic experience under the continuous daylight of summer.
Established in 1986 by renowned filmmakers Aki Kaurismaki and Mika Kaurismaki, this festival showcases both Finnish and international films.
It also provides an intimate setting where filmmakers and audiences can engage directly.
The event usually takes place in late May or early June.
#3
Bergenfest: A cultural celebration
Bergenfest is Norway's oldest music festival, held every June in Bergen's historic wharf area.
The festival features a diverse lineup of artists spanning rock, pop, folk, and electronic music genres.
Apart from music performances on multiple stages, attendees can explore local crafts and culinary delights at this culturally rich event.
#4
Tall Ships Races: Nautical adventure
The Tall Ships Races is a maritime event that takes place across different ports every summer.
Ships from around the world sail together on exciting races, while also hosting open ship days for visitors to explore these majestic vessels up close.
In 2026, the event will visit three Nordic destinations: Aalborg (Denmark), Kristiansand (Norway), and Harlingen (Netherlands).
#5
Helsinki Festival: Urban arts showcase
Helsinki Festival transforms Finland's capital city into an artistic hub every August with its extensive program featuring music concerts, theater performances, dance shows, visual arts exhibitions, and more.
This city-wide celebration highlights both local talent, as well as international artists, making it an ideal platform for cultural exchange amidst the vibrant urban landscape of Helsinki itself.