5 surprising health benefits of walking with poles
What's the story
Nordic walking is a full-body workout that uses specially designed poles to engage the upper body while walking. It is a low-impact exercise that is gaining popularity for its health benefits. Unlike regular walking, Nordic walking activates more muscles and improves cardiovascular health. Here are five surprising ways Nordic walking can improve your health, making it an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts of all ages.
#1
Boosts cardiovascular health
Nordic walking significantly boosts cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate and improving circulation.
The use of poles engages the upper body, resulting in a more intense workout than regular walking.
This increased intensity helps strengthen the heart muscle and improve overall cardiovascular function.
Regular Nordic walking sessions can lead to lower blood pressure and reduced risk of heart disease.
#2
Enhances muscle strength
One of the key benefits of Nordic walking is that it enhances muscle strength all over the body.
The poles engage muscles in the arms, shoulders, and back, while also working out the core and legs.
This full-body engagement helps build muscle tone and endurance over time.
Unlike traditional strength training, Nordic walking is low-impact, making it easier on joints.
#3
Aids weight management
Nordic walking is an effective way to manage weight as it burns more calories than regular walking.
The full-body workout increases metabolism by engaging multiple muscle groups at once.
By adding Nordic walking to your routine, you can achieve better weight management results without having to resort to high-intensity workouts or restrictive diets.
#4
Improves balance and coordination
Using poles during Nordic walking improves balance and coordination by providing additional support and stability.
This is especially beneficial for older adults or those recovering from injuries who need to work on their balance skills.
Regular practice of this activity can result in improved coordination and reduced risk of falls.
#5
Reduces stress levels
Nordic walking also helps in reducing stress levels by promoting relaxation through rhythmic movement and deep breathing techniques.
The combination of physical activity with nature exposure helps release endorphins, which are natural mood enhancers.
This makes you feel more relaxed and less stressed overall after every session.