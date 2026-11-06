5 health benefits of walking with specially designed poles
What's the story
Nordic walking, a fitness activity that employs specially designed poles, is gaining popularity for its holistic health benefits. Unlike regular walking, this technique engages the upper body, making it a full-body workout. While many are aware of its cardiovascular benefits, Nordic walking offers several other advantages that may surprise you. Here's a look at five unexpected health benefits of this dynamic exercise.
Core engagement
Enhances core strength
Nordic walking also engages the core muscles more than regular walking.
The use of poles requires you to stabilize your body as you move, which activates the abdominal and back muscles.
This enhanced engagement helps improve posture and balance over time, making it a great workout for core strength.
Mental health
Boosts mental well-being
Engaging in Nordic walking can also improve mental health by reducing stress and anxiety levels.
The rhythmic nature of the exercise, combined with being outdoors, promotes relaxation and mindfulness.
Studies have shown that regular participation in such activities can lead to lower levels of cortisol, a hormone associated with stress.
Joint support
Improves joint health
One of the best things about Nordic walking is that it is easy on the joints while providing a good workout.
The poles help distribute weight evenly across the body, reducing strain on knees and hips.
This makes it an ideal choice for those suffering from joint pain or arthritis, as it promotes mobility without causing discomfort.
Calorie burning
Increases calorie burn
Nordic walking burns more calories than regular walking by engaging more muscle groups at once.
Research indicates that you can burn up to 46% more calories than regular walking at the same pace.
This makes it an efficient exercise for those looking to manage their weight or improve their fitness levels.
Heart health
Enhances cardiovascular health
Like any aerobic exercise, Nordic walking is great for heart health.
It improves circulation, lowers blood pressure, and raises HDL cholesterol levels, the good kind.
Doing this activity regularly can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases by improving overall heart function and endurance.