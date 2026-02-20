Nordic walking: Health benefits you probably didn't know

Nordic walking, a fitness activity that uses specially designed poles, has been gaining popularity for its numerous health benefits. This low-impact exercise is not just about walking; it engages the upper body, making it a full-body workout. Unlike regular walking, Nordic walking can enhance cardiovascular health, improve muscle tone, and boost mental well-being. Here are five surprising health benefits of this unique form of exercise.

#1 Enhances cardiovascular health Nordic walking is a great way to improve cardiovascular health. The activity increases heart rate and improves circulation, which can lead to better heart function over time. Studies have shown that regular participation in Nordic walking can improve aerobic capacity by up to 20%. This improvement is due to the increased oxygen uptake during the exercise, which strengthens the heart and lungs.

#2 Engages more muscle groups One of the key advantages of Nordic walking is that it engages more muscle groups than regular walking. The use of poles activates muscles in the arms, shoulders, and core, providing a full-body workout. This engagement helps tone muscles more effectively and increases overall strength. Research indicates that participants can see a 30% increase in upper body muscle activity compared to standard walking.

#3 Boosts mental well-being Like any form of aerobic exercise, Nordic walking can do wonders for your mental health. It decreases stress levels by releasing endorphins, which are natural mood lifters. Plus, being outdoors while doing this activity can further improve your mood by exposing you to nature's calming effects. Studies have shown that regular Nordic walkers report lower levels of anxiety and depression.

#4 Improves balance and coordination The use of poles in Nordic walking also improves balance and coordination skills significantly. As you move with poles, your body learns to stabilize itself better while performing different movements simultaneously. This benefit is particularly helpful for older adults who may be at risk of falls or injuries due to poor balance.