Nordic walking: Is it better for joints than regular walking?
What's the story
Nordic walking, which uses poles to enhance the workout, is becoming increasingly popular as a low-impact exercise. It is often compared to traditional walking, particularly for joint health. Both forms of exercise have their own advantages, but Nordic walking may provide some unique benefits for your joints. Here's how Nordic walking can help your joints compared to traditional walking.
#1
Enhanced joint support with poles
Using poles in Nordic walking gives you extra support and stability.
The poles help distribute the weight evenly across the body, minimizing the strain on knees and hips.
This even distribution can help reduce the risk of joint pain or injury over time.
In addition, upper-body engagement from using poles can strengthen the muscles that support joints, possibly improving overall joint function.
#2
Reduced impact on joints
One of the biggest advantages of Nordic walking is that it reduces the impact on joints.
The poles absorb some of the shock that comes with each step, reducing stress on lower limb joints.
This makes it an ideal choice for people suffering from arthritis or other joint problems who want to stay active without aggravating their condition.
#3
Improved posture and alignment
Nordic walking promotes better posture and alignment due to its focus on upper body movement.
The use of poles encourages an upright posture, which can help reduce strain on the spine and surrounding muscles.
Improved posture during exercise may lead to less discomfort in joints over time, as alignment is maintained.
#4
Increased calorie burn without extra strain
Nordic walking burns more calories than traditional walking without putting extra strain on your joints.
The full-body workout engages more muscle groups, increasing energy expenditure while keeping movements smooth and controlled.
This way, you can reap the benefits of a higher calorie burn without the risk of overuse injuries that sometimes come with high-impact exercises.