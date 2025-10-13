Northern Spain's hidden gems: 5 villages to explore

Northern Spain is dotted with some of the most beautiful villages, which are still unexplored by most travelers. These hidden gems offer a peek into the country's rich history and culture, without the usual touristy crowd. From stunning landscapes to unique architectural marvels, these villages are a treat for those looking for an authentic Spanish experience. Here are five such villages that deserve your attention.

#1 Cudillero: A coastal delight Cudillero is a picturesque fishing village on Spain's northern coast. Famous for its colorful houses that cascade down the cliffs to the harbor, it gives you stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. The narrow streets of Cudillero are lined with traditional shops and cafes, where you can taste local delicacies. The village also hosts several festivals throughout the year, giving you a taste of Asturian culture.

#2 Santillana del Mar: Medieval charm Often called "the village of three lies," Santillana del Mar is a medieval village that has retained its historical charm. Located in Cantabria, this village has cobblestone streets and stone houses with intricate facades. The main attraction here is the Altamira Cave, which features prehistoric art. Santillana del Mar also has several museums and art galleries that highlight its cultural heritage.

#3 Castro Urdiales: A blend of history and nature Castro Urdiales is a beautiful coastal town where history meets nature. Its stunning Gothic church, which stands tall against the backdrop of the sea, is a sight to behold. The town's promenade is perfect for long walks with breathtaking views of cliffs and beaches. Castro Urdiales also has a lively marina area with plenty of restaurants serving fresh seafood.

#4 Comillas: Architectural wonders Comillas is famous for its architectural marvels by Antoni Gaudi and other modernist architects. This small town in Cantabria has buildings like El Capricho de Gaudi with its colorful tiles and curvy lines. Visitors can walk through gardens and parks while enjoying panoramic views from nearby hillsides.