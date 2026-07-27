Norway's Arctic Circle: Top things to do
What's the story
Norway's Arctic Circle region is a treasure trove of adventures for those looking for an unusual summer experience. This part of the world, famous for its stunning landscapes and unique wildlife, offers a variety of activities that can be enjoyed under the midnight sun. From hiking to kayaking, the Arctic Circle has a lot to offer to adventure seekers. Here are some of the best activities you can indulge in this summer.
Lofoten exploration
Explore the Lofoten Islands
The Lofoten Islands are famous for their dramatic peaks and picturesque fishing villages.
You can hike on several trails that offer panoramic views of fjords and beaches.
The islands also offer opportunities for kayaking and cycling, letting you explore their natural beauty up close.
The region's mild climate in summer makes it an ideal spot for outdoor activities.
Nordkapp Adventure
Discover Nordkapp's cliffs
Nordkapp, or North Cape, is Europe's northernmost point. It offers breathtaking views where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Barents Sea.
You can either hike along the cliffs or take a boat tour to witness seabirds and marine life.
The area is also rich in history, with museums detailing its significance as a navigation landmark.
Whale watching
Experience whale watching in Andenes
Andenes, on Andoya Island, is one of Europe's best spots for whale watching.
During summer months, you can spot sperm whales and other species in their natural habitat.
Tours usually last three to four hours, giving you ample opportunity to see these amazing creatures up close, while learning about them from knowledgeable guides.
Besseggen hike
Hike Besseggen Ridge trail
Besseggen Ridge Trail is one of Norway's most famous hikes, offering stunning views over emerald green lakes, separated by jagged peaks.
The hike is moderately difficult but worth every bit of effort, with its breathtaking vistas over Jotunheimen National Park.
It can be done in one day during summer months when daylight is plenty.
Geirangerfjord kayaking
Kayak through Geirangerfjord
Geirangerfjord, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is famous for its steep cliffs and cascading waterfalls.
Kayaking through this fjord gives you a chance to explore it at your own pace.
You can paddle past Seven Sisters Waterfall and gaze at the snow-capped mountains on either side of the fjord.
This peaceful activity lets you connect with nature in a serene setting.