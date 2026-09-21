Norway's hot springs are a dream for hikers!
What's the story
Norway's hidden hot springs are a perfect combination of natural beauty and relaxation. For those who love hiking and want to unwind in nature, these geothermal wonders are an ideal getaway. Spread across the country, these springs give you a chance to soak in warm waters while enjoying stunning views. Here is everything you need to know about visiting these secret spots.
#1
Discovering the springs
Norway has several hidden hot springs that can be accessed through scenic hiking trails.
These trails vary in difficulty, catering to both novice and experienced hikers.
The most popular ones are located in remote areas, ensuring peace and quiet.
As you hike through lush forests and rocky terrains, you will be rewarded with the sight of natural hot springs, often surrounded by breathtaking landscapes.
#2
Best time to visit
The best time to visit Norway's hot springs is during the warmer months, when the weather is more favorable for hiking.
From late spring to early autumn, temperatures are mild, making it easier to explore trails safely.
However, visiting during off-peak times can give you a more solitary experience, away from crowds.
#3
Essential gear for hikers
When planning a trip to Norway's hot springs, make sure you have the right gear.
Comfortable hiking boots are a must for uneven terrains, and layered clothing will help you adjust to changing weather conditions.
A swimsuit is a must for those planning to take a dip in the springs, and a towel will come in handy after your soak.
Tip 1
Safety tips for hikers
Safety should always be a priority when hiking in remote areas.
Make sure you have enough water and snacks for your journey, as amenities may not be available on the trails.
It's also advisable to inform someone about your plans before heading out, especially if you're going solo.
Lastly, keep an eye on weather forecasts, as conditions can change rapidly in Norway's wilderness.