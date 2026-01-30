Norway's most stunning fjord ferry rides: A list

Norway 's fjords are famous for their stunning beauty and serene waters, making them perfect for ferry rides. These journeys provide a unique chance to explore the country's natural beauty, from towering cliffs to peaceful villages. Here are some of the most scenic ferry rides across Norway's fjords, each offering a different glimpse into this Nordic wonderland.

#1 Oslo to Bergen: A classic journey The Oslo to Bergen ferry ride is one of the most famous routes in Norway. It takes you through the heart of Norway, giving you a taste of its diverse landscapes. The ride takes you through several islands and coastal towns, giving you a taste of urban and rural life. The journey takes about 16 hours, giving you ample time to soak in the views of mountains and forests.

#2 Sognefjord: Norway's longest fjord Sognefjord is Norway's longest and deepest fjord, stretching over 200 kilometers inland. A ferry ride here gives you a chance to explore some of the most remote areas of Norway. You can visit tiny villages only accessible by water, and witness dramatic landscapes that change from steep mountainsides to lush greenery. The ride offers various routes, depending on how far you want to go.

#3 Geirangerfjord: UNESCO World Heritage Site Geirangerfjord is another iconic destination in Norway, famous for its stunning beauty and UNESCO World Heritage status. The ferry ride here takes you past towering waterfalls and snow-capped peaks, giving you breathtaking views at every turn. The fjord is also home to several hiking trails for those who want to explore on foot between ferry rides.

