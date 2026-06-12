Hidden gems of Norway you shouldn't miss

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Explore the hidden gems of the Lofoten Islands

The Lofoten Islands are famous for their dramatic peaks and quaint fishing villages, but they are not as crowded as other parts of Norway. The islands offer plenty of opportunities for hiking, kayaking, and photography. The best part? The islands are also home to some of the most stunning beaches in the world. You can explore traditional rorbu cabins and learn about local history at small museums.