Your itinerary to Norway's scenic fjords
What's the story
Norway's fjords not only provide breathtaking landscapes but also an opportunity to explore nature sustainably. This four-day itinerary focuses on eco-friendly travel options, so that you can experience the beauty of the fjords without harming the environment. From exploring charming villages to hiking scenic trails, here are some practical tips to have a memorable journey through Norway's iconic natural wonders.
Day 1
Explore Bergen's historic charm
Start your journey at Bergen, famous for its beautiful colorful wooden houses and a rich maritime history. Explore Bryggen Wharf, a UNESCO World Heritage site, for a day and tour local museums. Use public transport or rent a bicycle to minimize your carbon footprint as you roam the city. Relish locally sourced vegetarian meals at cafes that emphasize sustainability.
Day 2
Cruise through Sognefjord
On day two, hop on an electric ferry from Bergen to Sognefjord, Norway's longest and deepest fjord. The ferry provides breathtaking views of towering cliffs and cascading waterfalls without compromising on clean energy sources. You can also consider joining guided tours which highlight sustainable practices and offer insights into the region's unique ecosystem.
Day 3
Hike in Flam Valley
Travel to Flam by train on the famous Flamsbana railway, known for its scenic journey through mountains and valleys. Spend your day hiking in Flam Valley on well-marked trails that provide panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Opt for eco-friendly stays that contribute to local conservation efforts.
Day 4
Visit Aurland Lookout Point
Conclude your trip with a visit to Aurland Lookout Point for breathtaking vistas of Aurlandsfjord below. The lookout can be reached by an electric shuttle service designed to protect natural habitats from excessive foot traffic. Before leaving, explore nearby artisan shops selling handmade crafts made from sustainable materials as souvenirs of your journey through Norway's majestic fjords.