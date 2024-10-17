Summarize Simplifying... In short Air plants need bright, indirect sunlight and regular watering, ideally once a week, followed by thorough drying to prevent rot.

They thrive in open spaces with good air circulation and occasional fertilization, and prefer temperatures between 50-90 degrees Fahrenheit.

To maintain their preferred humidity, use a humidifier or place them near other houseplants. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Nurturing air plants: Key survival tips

By Anujj Trehaan 12:37 pm Oct 17, 202412:37 pm

What's the story Air plants, scientifically known as Tillandsia, are unique because they thrive without soil, absorbing moisture and nutrients through their leaves. Unlike typical houseplants, their care requirements are distinct. This article offers five crucial tips to keep your air plants healthy and vibrant. By following these guidelines, they will continue to be an intriguing feature in your home.

Light

Proper lighting is crucial

Air plants prefer bright, indirect sunlight, ideally positioned near a window that filters sunlight throughout the day. Direct sunlight can scorch their leaves, particularly in the hot summer months. In spaces lacking natural light, artificial grow lights are a good alternative, provided they're not overly intense. It's recommended to aim for approximately 12 hours of light daily to closely mimic their natural environment.

Watering

Keep them hydrated but not wet

Air plants can't survive on humidity alone; they need regular watering, typically once a week by soaking in water for 30 to 60 minutes. After soaking, shaking off any excess water is crucial, and they must dry completely within four hours to prevent rotting. In drier climates or heated indoor environments during winter, more frequent misting is necessary to maintain proper hydration.

Airflow

Air circulation matters

Adequate air circulation is essential for air plant health. After watering, place them where air flows freely to dry them properly. Stagnant or moist conditions can cause fungal infections or rot. Display your air plants in open terrariums, wire holders, or on shelves to ensure they receive plenty of airflow, and avoid enclosed spaces that restrict air movement.

Fertilizer

Fertilize sparingly

Air plants are not heavy feeders, yet they benefit from occasional fertilization to encourage growth and flowering. It's best to use a balanced liquid fertilizer, diluted to one-fourth strength, suitable for bromeliads or orchids. Apply this every month throughout the spring and summer when they experience active growth. Be cautious to avoid over-fertilizing, as doing so can harm their delicate leaves.

Environment

Temperature and humidity considerations

Air plants thrive in 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) to 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), ideal for most homes. They need higher humidity than what's typical indoors, especially when heating dries the air in winter. Increasing humidity can be achieved by using a humidifier or placing them near other houseplants, which release moisture through transpiration.