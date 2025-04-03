Nut-based vegan cheeses to try at home
Nut-based vegan cheeses are becoming quite popular as a delicious and sustainable alternative to dairy.
They are made using nuts such as cashews, almonds, and macadamias, yielding a creamy texture and rich flavor.
Perfect for plant-based eaters or the lactose intolerant, making these at home can be fun and rewarding, and lets you customize flavors as per your taste.
Creamy cashew
Cashew cheese delight
Cashew cheese is one of the most popular nut-based vegan cheeses (for a good reason). Its smooth texture and mild flavor make it delicious.
To make it at home, soak cashews in water for a few hours and blend them with nutritional yeast, lemon juice, garlic powder, and salt.
Use this cheese as a spread on crackers or as a sauce for pasta dishes. Its versatility makes it an excellent choice for various recipes.
Nutty Almond
Almond cheese spread
Almond cheese gives you a slightly firmer texture than the cashew cheese.
Start with soaking almonds overnight before blending them with apple cider vinegar, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, and salt till smooth.
This cheese goes well spread on sandwiches or bagels. The nutty flavor of almonds lends depth to any dish you pair it with.
Rich macadamia
Macadamia nut cheese
Macadamia nut cheese has a rich taste and creamy consistency.
To make this at home, blend soaked macadamia nuts with lemon juice, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt until smooth.
It goes wonderfully with fresh fruits or can be used as an indulgent topping on salads.
Savory Brazil nut
Brazil nut parmesan alternative
Brazil nut parmesan is an easy-to-make alternative that adds savory notes to your meals sans the dairy ingredients involved in traditional parmesan production processes.
Simply pulse raw Brazil nuts together with nutritional yeast flakes and some sea salt in a food processor until crumbly yet fine enough, resembling grated parmesan consistency.
Sprinkle over pasta dishes and salads alike to enjoy enhanced flavors instantly.