National Pet Day: Homemade vegetarian recipes your dog will love
What's the story
National Pet Day is here, and what better way to celebrate your four-legged best friend than with some homemade treats?
Whether your pup is a full-time veggie lover or you're just looking to add some plant-based goodness to their diet, these dog-friendly vegetarian recipes will have tails wagging in no time.
Packed with wholesome ingredients, these recipes are the perfect way to show your furry friend some love!
Grab your apron and let's whip up some paw-licking good treats!
Recipe 1
Quinoa and chickpea
Gather quinoa, soaked chickpeas, zucchini, carrot, sweet corn, green beans, and broccoli.
Warm the coconut oil in a pressure cooker over medium heat.
Add the grated zucchini, grated carrot, sweet corn, green beans, and broccoli. Sauté for about 5 minutes until slightly tender.
Stir in the soaked chickpeas and rinsed quinoa, then pour in the water.
Secure the lid and cook for 12 minutes.
Once the pressure has released, open the lid and mix in the nutritional yeast.
Recipe 2
Lentil and vegetable stew
You'll need red lentils, potato, carrots, green beans, peas, cauliflower/broccoli, olive oil, water, peanut butter, and turmeric.
Rinse the lentils well under cold water. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
Add the diced potato, sliced carrots, chopped green beans, and cauliflower. Sauté for five minutes until slightly softened.
Stir in the lentils, peas, water, peanut butter, and turmeric.
Bring the mixture to a boil and let it simmer until the lentils and vegetables are tender.
Recipe 3
Veggie mash
Grab a pressure cooker and add some water (about two inches of the cooker).
Add potatoes, zucchinis, beets, and carrots.
Cook on high pressure for 40 minutes, then release the steam.
Peel the sweet potatoes and beets, then transfer them to a large bowl.
Add cooked or rinsed lentils, peanut butter, peas, and pre-cooked beets (if using).
Mash everything until smooth and serve fresh.
Store enough in the fridge for the week and freeze the rest in weekly portions.
Recipe 4
Bean and veggie khichdi
Arrange for brown rice, split mung, garbanzo beans, kidney beans/soy beans, spinach, shredded carrots, tomatoes, and peanut butter.
Pulse the soaked chickpeas and kidney beans in the food processor until they reach a medium-coarse texture.
In a pressure cooker, layer the chickpeas, kidney beans, rice, peanut butter, tomato, lentils, peas, green beans, broccoli, shredded carrots, spinach, and water.
Cook for 12 minutes, allowing the pressure to release naturally.
Once released, stir in the chia seeds. Let it cool.
Nutrition
Nutritional balance for dogs
These homemade vegan dog food recipes are easy to prepare and packed with nutrients.
However, do note that these recipes should be fed alongside a nutritionally complete and balanced vegetarian dog food.
This way, your dog gets all the essential nutrients they need for a healthy diet.
By preparing these meals at home, pet owners can give their dogs delicious and healthy food options as well as variety in their diet.