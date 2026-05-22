This nutmeg-honey drink may help you sleep better

Nutmeg and honey are two natural ingredients that have been used for centuries to promote better sleep. While nutmeg is known for its calming properties, honey provides a gentle energy boost that can help you relax before bedtime. Together, they make a natural remedy that can help improve sleep quality without the use of synthetic supplements. Here's how you can use nutmeg and honey to enhance your nightly rest.

#1 Nutmeg's calming properties Nutmeg contains compounds that may have a calming effect on the nervous system. These compounds are believed to help reduce anxiety and stress levels, which are common barriers to falling asleep. By incorporating nutmeg into your bedtime routine, you may find it easier to unwind and prepare for a restful night's sleep.

#2 Honey's natural energy boost Honey is a natural source of carbohydrates, which provide a quick energy boost. This might sound counterintuitive when it comes to sleep, but the natural sugars in honey can help stabilize blood sugar levels overnight. This stabilization can prevent mid-sleep awakenings due to drops in blood sugar, allowing for uninterrupted rest.

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Tip 1 How to combine nutmeg and honey To reap the benefits of nutmeg and honey together, mix a pinch of ground nutmeg with one teaspoon of honey in warm water or herbal tea before bed. The warmth helps dissolve both ingredients, making it easier for your body to absorb their beneficial properties as you wind down for the day.

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