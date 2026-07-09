Spiced rice pudding is another way to enjoy nutmeg's aromatic qualities

Nutmeg lovers, these recipes are for you

By Vinita Jain 08:40 am Jul 09, 202608:40 am

What's the story

Nutmeg is one of those spices that can elevate the most mundane of dishes to something extraordinary. Its warm, nutty flavor can be used in both sweet and savory recipes, making it a versatile ingredient in the kitchen. Here are some unique recipes that highlight nutmeg's potential, giving you new ways to enjoy this beloved spice. From desserts to main courses, these dishes are sure to delight your taste buds with nutmeg's distinctive taste.