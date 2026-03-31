Do nuts cause weight gain?

Nuts are often avoided by many owing to the misconception that they lead to weight gain. However, this is a myth that needs to be debunked. Nuts are packed with nutrients and can actually help you maintain a healthy weight when consumed in moderation. Knowing the nutritional profile of nuts and their effects on metabolism can help you make informed dietary choices without fearing weight gain.

#1 Nutrient density of nuts Nuts are loaded with essential nutrients, such as healthy fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. They are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for the heart. Nuts also provide vitamin E, magnesium, and fiber. These nutrients are essential for your overall health and can help you stay fit. Including nuts in your diet can ensure you get these important nutrients without adding too many calories.

#2 Role of healthy fats The healthy fats present in nuts are largely unsaturated fats that promote heart health. Unlike saturated fats, unsaturated fats lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Eating nuts regularly can help you maintain a healthy lipid profile while giving you energy throughout the day. The key is portion control; a small handful per day is usually recommended.

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#3 Impact on metabolism Eating nuts may boost metabolism due to their protein content and thermic effect of food, or TEF. TEF refers to the energy required to digest food, which is higher for protein-rich foods like nuts than carbohydrates or fats. This means eating nuts could slightly increase calorie burning after meals. Adding them to your diet may help with weight management by increasing metabolic rate.

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