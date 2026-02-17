Okra and tomatoes: The best dishes you need to try

Okra and tomatoes make a classic summer combination, perfect for light, nutritious meals. Both ingredients are easily available in most markets during the season. They not only add flavor but also nutrition to your meals. Here are some ways you can use okra and tomatoes to make the most of your summer meals.

Dish 1 Stir-fried okra with tomatoes Stir-frying okra with tomatoes is a quick and easy way to enjoy this combo. Slice fresh okra into small rounds and saute them in olive oil until tender. Add chopped tomatoes, salt, and pepper to taste. Cook until the tomatoes soften and create a light sauce. This dish goes well with rice or flatbread, making it a versatile meal option.

Dish 2 Okra-tomato salad An okra-tomato salad is a refreshing choice for hot summer days. Blanch whole okra pods briefly in boiling water before slicing them lengthwise. Combine with diced tomatoes, red onion, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Toss gently to mix all ingredients well. This salad can be served as a side dish or light lunch.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Baked okra and tomato casserole A baked casserole of okra and tomatoes makes for a hearty meal without much effort. Layer sliced fresh okra at the bottom of a baking dish, followed by layers of sliced tomatoes seasoned with herbs like basil or oregano. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius until everything is cooked through but retains its shape.

Advertisement